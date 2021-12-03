This year has been really draining for all of us. We have lost some of the most talented stars this year including Sidharth Shukla. Now, Yahoo has released a new list that talks about the most searched Indian celebrities of the year 2021. And any guesses, who topped the list? Well, it is none other than late actor Sidharth.

The list includes some A-list Bollywood celebrities and let’s take a look at it.

Sidharth Shukla is the most searched Indian celebrity according to Yahoo 2021 year in review. The actor’s sudden demise came as a shock to all his fans and friends in the industry. The 2nd spot is taken by none other than ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood, Salman Khan.

The 3rd spot is taken by South superstar Allu Arjun and the 4th is taken by Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. After Sidharth Shukla’s passing away, Puneeth’s sudden demise left the entire nation in shock.

These two were the most shocking celebrity deaths of the year 2021.

The 5th spot is taken by late veteran actor Dilip Kumar who passed away in July this year.

Let’s take a look at the female most searched Indian celebrity of the year 2021 according to Yahoo. Kareena Kapoor Khan has topped the list and well, her growing popularity is the reason behind the same. One of the reasons why she makes headlines every now and then is her two sons – Taimur and Jeh.

Taimur for those of you now needs no introduction. He’s the most papped star kid.

Katrina Kaif has bagged 2nd spot followed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas at 3rd and Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone at 4th and 5th respectively.

What are your thoughts on Sidharth Shukla being the most searched Indian celebrity according to Yahoo year in review 2021? Tell us in the comments below.

