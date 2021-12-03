Television actor Ankita Lokhande enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for her versatile acting skills but also for her straightforward personality. She has lately been in the news due to the wedding rumours and looks like the actor already tied the knot with her fiancé Vicky Jain. The latest post by Vicky almost confirms that the two are already married in an intimate ceremony.

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky reportedly started dating in the year 2018 but kept their relationship away from the limelight for a prolonged period. Rumours about their engagement started doing the rounds when Anika was spotted with a ring but the couple did not confirm or deny the speculation. Fans were convinced that they were getting married in December when Ankita shared a series of pictures from her Bachelorette party last month.

Vicky Jain recently took to social media to share a set of pictures with Ankita Lokhande and these photographs seem to be taken at their wedding ceremony. In the first picture, Vicky is spotted looking away from the camera while donning a simple cream-colored kurta for the occasion. A woman is seen tying the Mundavalya around his forehead while he waits patiently.

In the second picture, Vicky and Anita are seen enjoying a happy moment while dancing together. Ankita Lokhande was dressed as a traditional Maharashtrian bride in a green silk saree which has bright pink borders. She added a chucky golden necklace and matching earrings which go well with the bright saree. The traditional nose pin also adds grace to her look. The classic green glass bangles can also be spotted around her wrists which is an essential part of the Maharashtrian wedding.

In the caption for the post, Vicky Jain wrote, “”मी आमच्यावर प्रेम करतो” BUT “पिक्चर तो अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त..❣❣#AnVikikahani”. Have a look.

The comments section was flooded with heartfelt messages as fans congratulated the two and wished them a happy married life. Celebs like Siddharth Gupta and Sana Makbul also dropped a comment for the newly-weds. Here’s a look.

