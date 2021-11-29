The wedding season is officially on and looks like there is another famous couple all ready to tie the knot. Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain have always been vocal about their love for each other on social media and latest reports suggest that they are getting married soon. The two reportedly got engaged in a low-key ceremony held in June 2020.

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky have been in a relationship for a while now and fans seem to love seeing them together. The actress was previously dating late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, around the time they worked together on the popular serial Pavitra Rishta.

According to the most recent reports by ETimes, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be getting married on December 14, 2021. The couple is planning an elaborate wedding ceremony with proper traditional pre-wedding festivities. The functions have been scheduled between 12th, 13th, and 14th December and each function will have interesting themes.

The Mehendi ceremony and the Engagement party will be held on December 12th and the themes have already been decided by the couple. The attendees have been told to wear pop colours for the Mehendi while the evening function will be all about glitter and glamour. On the next day, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are planning to have the Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies, which will be followed by the wedding on the 14th. They have also scheduled a reception party on the same day and guests have already started receiving their invites, as per reports.

Wedding rumours have been all over the internet as numerous celebrities are planning to tie the knot this year. Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya got married a few days back and fans could not have enough of her adorable wedding pics. Some reports also suggest that multiple Bollywood celebrities will be getting hitched this month, including actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

