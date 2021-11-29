Bigg Boss 15 is losing out on TRP ratings as audiences are not happy with tasks and contestants behaviour. To spice up the game, the makers introduced 4 new wild card contestants – Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her businessman husband Ritesh. In the recent episode, when Rakhi and her husband passed some comments about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s relationship; it didn’t go well with the alleged couple and their admirers.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Neha Dhupia entered the house and asked VIPs and non-VIPs to share opinions about each other.

During the task, Ritesh and Rakhi Sawant both spoke against Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra aka TejRan. The businessman claimed that their relationship is fake and said they’re kissing for cameras. Meanwhile, the drama queen went to say that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is not entertaining at all, and claimed that she has seen the Naagin star only under the blanket.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra clearly seemed irked by Ritesh and Rakhi Sawant’s comment. Defending herself, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant shared that she’ll never fake a relationship just to move ahead in a reality show. Fans came out in full support of TejRan, while netizens bashed Rakhi and her husband.

“Tell This fake Ritesh to google karankundrra in your 11 computer firstly…then come to show.. Even if you have not done no worries… He will let you know soon.. Just wait and watch.” Another wrote, “Karan: jo bhi bharas hai, khusi hai woh uske saath he hai” Karan had tears in his eyes, his voice broke and Rash-Shamita pointed Karan is too involved. Karan said, he is realizing a lot of things about him.

A third user wrote, “I am so sure Wt kk told to ritesh is not he said abt his baahar relations it’s coz he on and on was picking on #TejasswiPrakash. She is his trigger point as he cleared usko farak nhi padta.”

My support would be always be with Kundra & the way Rakhi & her so called Pati was shown the boot ,it was Teja & Karan all the way . This Drama Queen +her bhade ka tattu crossed their lines & our angry young man Karan was BANG ON! Panga nahi leney ka .#KaranKundrraSquad — Renu Sharma 🇮🇳 (@RenuSha36631550) November 28, 2021

This bhaade ka pati us trying to be oversmart. Galat panga le liya Jiju. Be ready for the consequences.#TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15

TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER — AAKRITY (@AAKRITY72636585) November 28, 2021

Tell This fake Ritesh to google karankundrra in your 11 computer firstly…then come to show..

Even if you have not done no worries… He will let you know soon.. Just wait and watch.. #TejRan #Karankundrra #tejasswiprakash #kkundrrasquad #bigboss15 — TejRan (@TejRan7) November 28, 2021

I am so sure Wt kk told to ritesh is not he said abt his baahar relations it's coz he on and on was picking on #TejasswiPrakash

She is his trigger point as he cleared usko farak nhi padta #TejRan — Indrajith Janardhan (@IndrajithJanar1) November 28, 2021

I want 2 give it back to Rakhi n her doremon very hard.dont understand y teja is getting affected n not giving it back I feel its really affected her game.she used to speak bluntly but off late she is over thinking.Anybody pointing finger at her relationship shld b broken #tejran — Sid mania (@BhagyaJ2) November 28, 2021

SUCH OFFENSIVE WORDS FOR A GIRL BY ANOTHER GIRL!!!!! WOW!!!! MEANS THE ONLY THING WHICH HAPPENS ON WKV IS TO TRY AND BREAK TEJA AND KK EMOTIONALLY AND MENTALLY!!! HOPING @BeingSalmanKhan MUST HAVE SAID SOMETHING ON THIS… TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER — G S (@GunS81466429) November 28, 2021

