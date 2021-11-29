Allu Arjun has been immensely busy with his upcoming magnum opus, Pushpa. The film is one of the big-budgeted movies in India and will come in two parts. The arrival of the first part is to take place in December, so we expect promotional fireworks starting from the next few days. Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 is said to be on the promotions list too!

Bigg Boss 15 is one of the go-to Indian TV shows for promotions of biggies. With Salman’s presence on the stage, movie promotions do get some mileage. Allu too is hoping for the same as his upcoming film is a pan India release.

As per rumours doing rounds, Allu Arjun is all set to grace Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 for the promotions of Pushpa. If this happens, it would be for the first time that a pan India release is being promoted on the show. Let’s hope the rumours are true!

Meanwhile, Pushpa’s trailer announcement will be made today, so it seems the promotions will kick off from today. Helmed by Sukumar, the film releases on 17th December. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil apart from Allu.

It was recently confirmed that Samantha would be appearing for a special dance number in the movie. It was director Sukumar and music composer Devi Sri Prasad who took it to social media revealing that Sam will be appearing for a dance number in the movie. Well, it is also been said that the actress was been paid a stunning amount for her part in the movie.

Reports doing the rounds are now stating that the makers of Pushpa have paid Samantha a stunning amount of 1.5 crores for just her special dance number alongside Allu Arjun.

