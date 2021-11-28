Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been in the news for a while now, ever since a case was registered against him early this year. The stand-up comic has been trying to carry out shows for the last two months but close to 12 of them had to be called off due to threats issued by right-wing groups. In the most recent turn of events, his Bangalore show was cancelled by the police, stating that he is a “controversial figure”.

For the unversed, Faruqui was arrested on January 1st this year, right before he was about to perform at a leading venue in Indore. The complaint against him, filed by right-wing activists Eklavya Gaur and Malini Gaur, stated that his jokes hurt religious sentiments and the show was also being held without proper permission, amidst the pandemic. The comic was booked under sections 188, 269, 295A, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and was released on bail, a month later.

Munawar Faruqui recently took to Twitter to speak about his latest show in Bangalore, which was cancelled due to vandalism threats. He mentioned in the official statement that they had sold over 600 tickets this time and the money coming out of it was to be donated to a charity organization.

In the hard-hitting note, he clarified that there was nothing problematic in his set and said, “Putting me in the jail for the joke I never did to cancelling my shows which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair.”

Munawar Faruqui further poured his heart out and indicated that this might be the end of his career as a stand-up comic. He wrote in a segment, “I think this is The End. My name is Munawar Faruqui And That’s been my time, you guys were a wonderful audience. Good Bye! Im done.”. Have a look at the Twitter post.

Nafrat jeet hai, Artist haar gaya.

Im done! Goodbye! INJUSTICE pic.twitter.com/la4xmaeQ0C — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) November 28, 2021

