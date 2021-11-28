It looks like there’s only one television celebrity doing justice to fashion – Urfi Javed. Time and again, the beauty comes up with some sassy appearances. She has been really bold and even pulled off some looks previously carried by Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Her latest appearance has sparked yet another uproar. Scroll down for all the details!

It was just yesterday when Urfi made a lot of noise over her pink shimmery blazer. The actress pulled off a braless look and was praised by many for the same. Unfortunately, there was also a section that trolled her over the revealing outfit.

In the latest appearance, Urfi Javed has pulled off a sultry saree. The string of pictures posted on Instagram witnesses her in a floral saree. She opts for a red plunging neckline blouse with a knot in front. One cannot deny that the Bigg Boss OTT contestant looks really hot in the low-waist saree.

“Cindrellaaaaaaa,” Urfi Javed captioned her post.

As soon as Urfi posted the picture, netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions.

Many praised her look and praised her for the same.

“Bijli Bijli,” a user wrote.

“Damn hot,” another wrote.

A user commented, “So so hot.”

A comment read, “Upgraded Cindrella, hottest Cindrella.”

Many even slammed Urfi Javed for the revealing outfit.

“@urf7i didi jab tak Aapka jism na dikhe tab tk to aapko lgta hee ni hai na k aapne koi photo shoot kraya h hai naa didi,” wrote a user.

Another commented, “Isse koi alt balaji bhejo yaar.”

“Mu hamesha khula kyu rehta hai aapka?” a user questioned.

