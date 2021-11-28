Who doesn’t want to be a part of Rupali Ganguly’s successful show, Anupamaa? The opportunity had landed with Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed and she was more than up for it. However, the actress now reveals that her ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat ousted her from the show. Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, Paras plays the role of Rupali Ganguly’s son in Anupamaa. He began dating Urfi after they met on the sets of ‘Maa Durga.’ The relationship didn’t last long and the actress even ended up calling it a ‘childhood mistake.’

Urfi Javed in the latest interview has revealed that she and Paras Kalnawat were both supposed to be a part of Anupamaa together. But her ex-boyfriend stopped that from happening post their split. He had allegedly already moved on and was dating someone else at that time.

Urfi Javed told TOI, “He won’t work with me. We were supposed to work in Anupamaa together. He asked the team to not cast me. His girlfriend, present or ex or whatever, doesn’t want us to work together. So kiddish!”

Just not that, Urfi also revealed that Paras Kalnawat got as many as 3 tattoos to woo her, that too after their split. “I wanted to break up with him one month after we got together. He was a kid. He was very possessive. He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn’t going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn’t have,” she revealed.

Well, let’s see if Paras Kalnawat responds to these allegations!

