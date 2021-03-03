After being in news for over a year, finally, Ahan Shetty’s (son of Suniel Shetty) much-anticipated Bollywood debut was announced yesterday. Titled as ‘Tadap’, the film also features Tara Sutaria as a female lead. Not just makers even stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn promoted the film by unveiling two posters.

Speaking of posters, one features both Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty in a cosy pose. It gives a vibe that both are fighting against the odds to be with each other. The other one has Ahan in solo, who is lying on a bike and smoking a cigarette. Both posters are thrillingly beautiful.

Have a look:

Both the posters have now made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section where netizens will be able to vote for various aspects of the film.

For the unversed, Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu hit, RX 100. It had Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in lead roles. Hindi remake is being helmed by Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai fame Milan Luthria. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson.

Tadap releases on 24th September 2021.

