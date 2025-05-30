Tara Sutaria is once again making headlines, but this time it’s about her personal life. Rumors are buzzing that she’s dating actor Veer Pahariya, known for his role in Sky Force. This comes just months after Tara’s ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain got married to Alekha Advani, his childhood friend. Fans are curious if Tara has found a new romance, so here’s everything we know so far.

The Rumored Romance: How Did It Start?

According to India Today, Tara Sutaria and Veer have been dating for about two months now. A source revealed, “The two started dating just a couple of months ago. And they are trying to figure things out. They often keep going out for dates.” Even though neither Tara nor Veer has officially confirmed anything, recent sightings have made fans speculate.

A few days ago, Tara and Veer were spotted together at a restaurant. Tara left with some of her female friends, while Veer stayed back and posed for the paparazzi alone, sparking more dating rumors. Earlier this year, in March, the duo also walked the ramp together for ASOS at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI. Tara looked stunning in a black lace gown, while Veer wore a crisp white suit, making quite an impression as they walked side by side.

Tara’s Dating History With Aadar Jain

Before Veer, Tara Sutaria was in a relationship with Aadar Jain. They broke up in 2023, and the latter married Alekha Advani this year. During his pre-wedding events, Aadar made a controversial remark, calling his past relationship a “time pass.” As per the Indian Express, he said, “I have always loved her, and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through timepass.”

However, Aadar later clarified that his words were misunderstood. Speaking to The Times of India, he said, “There are so many false narratives, false assumptions, but no fact-checkers. It’s unfair for her (pointing towards Alekha) and her family, me and my family, her (directing at Tara) and her family. Obviously, there’s no truth to any of it.”

For now, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have chosen to keep their relationship private. But with their recent outings and fashion show appearance together, fans are hopeful this romance might soon become official.

