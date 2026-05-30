The excitement surrounding Peddi, starring Ram Charan, is at an all-time high, with fans hoping the film will mark the actor’s comeback after the disappointing performance of S. Shankar’s Game Changer. To further build anticipation and generate positive word of mouth ahead of its release, the makers have decided to hold special premiere shows on the night before the film’s official release date.

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Peddi Premiere Shows: When, Where, and How Much Do Tickets Cost?

The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission to screen Peddi on June 3 at 8 PM, with ticket prices set at INR 600, including GST.

As for the regular release, the film will arrive the very next day, on June 4, 2026. However, audiences will have to pay a premium during the film’s first seven days in the state. Ticket prices will be increased by INR 100 in single-screen theaters, while multiplexes will charge an additional INR 125 over the regular ticket price. In addition, theaters will be permitted to screen up to five shows per day, according to 123 Telugu.

Coming to Telangana, there is still no concrete information regarding the premiere shows. However, an interesting development took place yesterday. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the producers of Peddi, Mythri Movie Makers, withdrew their plea seeking a ticket price hike after the vacation bench decided not to pass any interim order on the matter and adjourned the case to June 6. Since the film is scheduled to release on June 4, the petition would have been heard only after the release date. As a result, the petitioner’s counsel chose to withdraw the case.

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Cast & Crew of Peddi

Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Dayanand Reddy, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, Shruti Haasan, Krithi Shetty, and others. The film’s music is composed by A.R. Rahman, while R. Rathnavelu serves as the cinematographer. David Kumar Bapannapally is the art director, and Kolla Avinash is the production designer. The editing is handled by Navin Nooli and Antony L. Ruben. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, IVY Entertainment, and Sukumar Writings. Peddi has a runtime of 182 minutes.

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