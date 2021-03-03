Ever-smiling Bollywood actress, Shraddha Kapoor has been part of the industry for over a decade now. She made her debut in 2010 and since then, the Chhichhore girl has only climbed the ladders of success. Today, as Shraddha celebrates her 34th birthday, let’s take a look at her box office journey.

Many few would be aware but Shraddha made her debut by sharing a screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley and R Madhavan. It was 2010’s release, Teen Patti. The film was a disaster at the box office and so was Shraddha’s appearance. She was lucky enough to be part of Y-Films’ (Yash Raj Films’ subsidiary) debut project, Luv Ka The End. She was seen opposite Taaha Shah. This one too tanked at the box office.

Then came Aashiqui 2 in 2013 that made Shraddha Kapoor a household name, and kick-started her Bollywood career in a real sense. Not just the film was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, but Shraddha too was applauded for her act of Arohi. From here on, we got to see a new and confident version of the actress.

2014 was a big year for Shraddha Kapoor as she got her first 100 crore film with Ek Villain, and she was praised for her innocent and bubbly character. Post then, it was Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider that gave her a stage to show her true acting potential. She played her role brilliantly and proved herself as ‘more than just a heroine material’.

In 2015, Shraddha got another 100 crore film with ABCD 2 and surprised fans with her dance skills. In 2016, she and Tiger gave a new fresh pair to Bollywood with Baaghi, which turned out to be a huge hit. Her next Ok Jaanu turned out to be a box office dud. Nonetheless, she was applauded for her performance. Half Girlfriend was a successful outing for her that followed by a flop Haseena Parkar.

Then it was the year 2018, where Shraddha Kapoor made us smile and scared the sh*t out of us with Stree. Credited as amongst her best performances, the film was a massive hit at the box office. Her next release Batti Gul Meter Chalu failed to light up the ticket windows. In 2019, she enjoyed a successful run with two 100 crore grossers- Chhichhore and Saaho. Unfortunately, with Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D, 2020 turned out to be a passable year for her.

Out of 17 films, Shraddha managed to give 9 successes that make her success ratio stand at 52.94 i.e. 53 per cent. Click here to see.

