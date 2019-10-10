Chhichhore girl Shraddha Kapoor has came a long way post her debut in 2010. With blockbuster successes like Aashiqui 2 and Stree, the actress is soaring quite good at box office.
Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100
Success Ratio- 56.25% (3 + 3 + 3 + 0)/16 x 100
|Total Releases
|Super Hit
|Hit
|Plus
|Average
|Flop
|Losing
|Overseas Hits
|16
|3
|3
|3
|0
|5
|2
|0
|Teen Patti
|Luv Ka The End
|Aashiqui 2
|Ek Villain
|Haider
|Ungli
|ABCD 2
|Baaghi
|Rock On 2
|Half Girlfriend
|Ok Jaanu
|Haseena Parkar
|Stree
|Batti Gul Meter Chalu
|Saaho
|Chhichhore
