Chhichhore girl Shraddha Kapoor has came a long way post her debut in 2010. With blockbuster successes like Aashiqui 2 and Stree, the actress is soaring quite good at box office.

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 56.25% (3 + 3 + 3 + 0)/16 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
163330520
Teen Patti
Luv Ka The End
Aashiqui 2
Ek VillainHaiderUngli
ABCD 2
BaaghiRock On 2
Half Girlfriend Ok Jaanu
Haseena Parkar
StreeBatti Gul Meter Chalu
Saaho
Chhichhore

