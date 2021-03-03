Ever since Tiger Shroff announced the sequel to his debut pad Heropanti his fandom has been hooked to any new update that waits for them at several intervals. While it was the actor’s birthday yesterday, the makers of Heropanti 2 decided to surprise his fans and released the release date of the film with a new poster. It has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section and below is all you need to know. Also, don’t forget to vote.

Heropanti 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year and director Ahmed Khan has ambitious plans to make his film a massive affair. As per the most latest update, the Tiger Shroff starrer is all set to hit the big screen on December 3, 2021. The new poster that released with the date has Tiger in an action avatar yet again. Dressed in an elegant suit, he can be seen standing on the top of a car with guns in both hands. Catch it here and vote.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, there is no update on the leading lady of the film. Many names have been speculated. Stay tuned!

