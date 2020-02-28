Heropanti 2: Is Tiger Shroff’s Action Film A Remake Of Adivi Sesh’s Telugu Thriller Goodachari?

Tiger Shroff has an amazing line up of films and the fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen in Baaghi 3. Adding to the list of his upcoming films is yet another action thriller in the form of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2. The first part of this franchise film marked Tiger’s debut into Bollywood and now people cannot wait to see what he does in Heropanti 2.

Earlier it was said that Baaghi 2 would be a remake of Adivi Sesh’s Telugu thriller Goodachari but it looks like it was Heropanti 2 that may take away that tag. Tiger has already worked on the remake of a south film titled ‘Kshanam’ which was titled Baaghi 2 in Hindi. Baaghi’ too was a remake of the Prabhas and Trisha’s hit film ‘Varsham’. Hence, judging by the pattern, people thought that Baaghi 2 will also see the same fate.

While this started off as a joke, reports by Latestly suggested that not Baaghi 3 but Heropanti 2 might actually be a remake of Goodachari. The film directed by Shashi Kiran Tikka, starred Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala and revolved around a young NSA agent who is dragged into a murder case of his bosses. Looking from the posters and guessing by the obvious plot, this is something we all need to think about now!

However, actor Adivi had cleared it beforehand that no remake of the film will be made. He had tweeted, “Contrary to popular belief, we have not yet sold the Hindi Remake rights of #Goodachari to anyone. :)” So if it is a remake or an inspiration? One will only be able to find out once they see the film.

Apart from this, Tiger Shroff and the makers of Heropanti 2 are getting slammed for copying Hollywood poster for their film. Many drew close comparisons to the recently released posters of Heropanti 2 with Keanu Reeves’s film John Wick.

Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is all set to hit the theatres on July 16, 2021.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!