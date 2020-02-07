Baaghi 3 Trailer Is The Real Meme Material Right Now & Twitterati Is Hitting It Off The Park

Baaghi 3‘s trailer hit the web world yesterday and got some really interesting reactions from the public. Tiger Shroff as an action star is getting bigger and better with every film and B3 is the proof.

The trailer of the film showed Tiger Shoff in a larger than life character who stands against a complete nation to take revenge for his brother. The action looks spectacular with a good dose of emotions.

As soon as the trailer dropped, it became a meme material and Twitterati came with a number of hilarious memes. From Tiger’s “Phod Duga” dialogue to the action, a lot of things have caught the attention of memers. Have a look at some of the most hilarious memes:

*While studying whenever I find a topic to be too easy or too hard*#Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/oV1T9XFQqC — Abhisht (@abhishttripathi) February 6, 2020

After watching Tiger in Baaghi3 trailer Tigers be like : bs kar pagle ab rulega kya pic.twitter.com/puhenBJhFx — Superstarfalak ࿗ (@maasooooom) February 7, 2020

Me, every time when I see empty frooti packet #Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/FCsYD0YZvr — Iz_naah (@iz_naah) February 6, 2020

When I see my ex ka current wala :#Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/5W1Hr0DMfX — Akarshan Jaiswal (@Akarshanj_) February 6, 2020

#Baaghi3

When I start watching a new web-series: pic.twitter.com/K8wNhoEbEe — Harsh Mundhra (@HarshtaMunda) February 6, 2020

*Subject me bhale hi mene kuch na padha ho fir bhi exam me*

Me : #Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/AGe1XiTiBk — Ek Engineer. (@GaltiSeEngineer) February 6, 2020

Whenever I see pack of condom in my frnds pocket:- #Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/XRynBk3V5m — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) February 6, 2020

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & Vijay Varma. Started in 2016, Baaghi in the last 4 years has become a huge franchise.

While Baaghi (2016) did a business of 76 crores, Baaghi 2 (2018) showed huge growth and collected 165 crores which was more than double of the first installment. With Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff is expected to take the franchise to a new level.

Earlier Vijay Varma revealed how he had a blast working for Baaghi 3 and is in complete awe of Tiger Shroff.

“It’s been a blast working on this film with such fantastic co-stars. I am going back with a bag full of memories. We had so much fun and there was so much to learn. Tiger especially has been an amazing co-star and we bonded like brothers on the sets. I hope that people like what we have worked so hard on,” Vijay said.

