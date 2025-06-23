Sajid Nadiadwala’s production Housefull 5 is now inching toward the 200 crore club. It would be the second century of 2025 in Bollywood after Chhaava. However, the comedy thriller may have emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office. Scroll below for day 18 early trends!

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 18 Early Estimates

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial is now battling against Sitaare Zameen Par for footfalls. It needed to match at least the Friday collections of 2.30 crores. As per early trends, Housefull 5 earned around 1.50-2 crores on day 18. That’s around a 13-35% drop from the required sum and the biggest fall since the opening day.

However, Sitaare Zameen Par is stealing the limelight with its fantastic collections. Considering the strong competition, Housefull 5 has raked in good numbers on the third Monday. The overall net collections in India will land around 187.99-188.49 crores in the domestic circuit.

Housefull 5 vs Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossers of all time

The much-awaited moment may just have arrived. Akshay Kumar may have finally surpassed his 2018 sci-fi fantasy action drama, 2.0, in the Hindi belt. Housefull 5 may have emerged as his 5th highest-grossing film in history.

Top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Housefull 5 – 187.99-188.49 crores (estimates) Kesari – 153 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores Rowdy Rathore – 131 crores

If that has happened, it would be a huge milestone for Akshay Kumar, who’s been facing a tough time at the box office since the post-Covid era. Exciting times are ahead as it may become his #1 grosser in history in pursuit of recovering the 225 crore budget in the lifetime.

