Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par is a force to reckon with at the Indian box office. It has concluded its first weekend on an earth-shattering note, scoring the 6th highest-opening weekend of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 3 collections!

Enjoys over 200% growth on Monday

Word-of-mouth is favorable. Plus, there are limited options at the ticket windows, which is helping it enjoy massive growth. On day 3, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 26.70 crores, a 149% jump from the 10.70 crores garnered on the opening day.

The opening weekend of Sitaare Zameen Par concludes at 57.30 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 67.61 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 10.70 crores

Day 2: 19.90 crores

Day 3: 26.70 crores

Total: 57.30 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par vs Bollywood’s top 10 first weekend collections of 2025

The trends are getting better by the day. The opening weekend collections have been highly surprising. Aamir Khan starrer has proved content is the ultimate king.

Sitaare Zameen Par has clocked the 6th highest opening weekend of 2025. It left behind Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, and Bhool Chuk Maaf, among others. However, the sports-comedy drama co-starring Genelia Deshmukh could not match biggies like Sky Force and Chhaava.

Check out the top 10 openings weekends of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 121.43 crores Housefull 5: 91.83 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Raid 2: 73.83 crores Sky Force: 73.20 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.30 crores Jaat: 40.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 29.62 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crores Deva: 19.43 crores

Set to axe Laal Singh Chaddha’s lifetime

It looks like Aamir Khan is finally heading towards success at the Indian box office. His last two films turned out to be major disappointments. In 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha was outright rejected by fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer was a big-budget movie but ended its lifetime at 58.68 crores.

Today, Sitaare Zameen Par will surpass the lifetime earnings of Laal Singh Chaddha!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary

India net: 57.30 crores

India gross: 67.61 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kuberaa Box Office Day 3: Career-Best Opening Weekend For Dhanush, Topples Raayan’s 42.65 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News