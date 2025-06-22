Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, has entered its final stage of theatrical run. The film was supposed to slow down after its OTT debut anyway, but Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par’s arrival on Friday dented it more. Nonetheless, it’s a good success story and has exceeded everyone’s expectations at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 30!

Released on 23 May, the Bollywood romantic comedy completed a month in theatres yesterday. This is a good achievement for the film, which arrived on OTT two weeks after its theatrical release. After a legal controversy over its release, the film has emerged victorious at ticket windows and turned out to be a pleasant surprise.

How much did Bhool Chuk Maaf earn at the Indian box office in 30 days?

The release of Sitaare Zameen Par has left Bhool Chuk Maaf with minimal shows. On the fifth Friday, it did a business of just 7 lakh; yesterday, on Saturday, it dropped further and earned just 5 lakh. Overall, the film has earned 74.66 crore net at the Indian box office in 30 days. Inclusive of taxes, the gross domestic collection is 88.09 crores.

Might just miss 50% returns

Reportedly, Bhool Chuk Maaf carried a budget of 50 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 74.66, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 24.66 crores. Calculated further, it equals 49.32% returns. It had a chance of hitting 50% returns, which was possible with a collection of 75 crore net. However, since the film has slowed down, it might fail to hit the 75 crore mark, thus missing 50% returns at the Indian box office.

To wrap up below 92 crores globally

As mentioned above, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer has earned 88.09 crore gross. Overseas, it’s a washout with just 3.3 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 91.39 crore gross. From here, it won’t cover much distance and will end the run below 92 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 74.66 crores

India gross – 88.09 crores

Overseas gross – 3.3 crores

Worldwide gross – 91.39 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay To Break His 5-Year-Old Record, Reinstating Himself As The King Of Pongal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News