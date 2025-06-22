Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 51st birthday today, and it’s a special day for all his die-hard fans. It’s a big occasion, and the makers of his upcoming film ensured his fans get something more to celebrate. At midnight, they unveiled a glimpse of the actor’s highly anticipated film, Jana Nayagan. The glimpse was titled ‘The first roar,’ and teased us with the look of Vijay and dropped the birthday wish. As expected, this glimpse got everyone excited, and watching all the madness on the internet, the film is guaranteed to destroy the Indian box office.

Thalapathy Vijay gears up for his final film

As we all know, Vijay announced the political party ‘Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’ earlier last year and made it clear that he will enter full-time politics. His party will be contesting the elections of Tamil Nadu, which will be held from April to May 2026. Before starting his full-time political innings, the upcoming entertainer is said to be his final film. So, its release will be an emotional moment for fans, and the hype is already at its peak.

An earth-shattering start for Jana Nayagan is guaranteed!

As Jana Nayagan will be the last chance to watch Thalapathy Vijay on the big screen, fans are expected to go bonkers when the film hits theatres. So, expect it to take an earth-shattering start. It is scheduled to release on 9 January 2026, thus making it a Pongal special release. So, before the Pongal celebrations start, the Kollywood superstar is ready to set the box office on fire.

Superstar to break his box office record

Master (2021) holds the record of the biggest Kollywood opening among Pongal releases with 34.80 crore net. Considering the buzz, this number will be easily crossed, and we’ll witness one of the biggest openings of all time for a Tamil film at the Indian box office. So, the superstar is ready to break his 5-year-old record and register a new record.

Take a look at the top Pongal openers of Kollywood in India (net collection):

Master – 34.8 crores Darbar – 30.8 crores Varisu – 26.7 crores Thunivu – 24.4 crores

More about the film

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush Starrer Overtakes Daaku Maharaaj & HIT 3!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News