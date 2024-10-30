Thalapathy Vijay is enjoying a dream run at the box office, but unfortunately, his decision to quit movies will prevent him from making big records. However, before he enters full-time politics, there will be a moment of celebration as he will unleash a big milestone at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. The feat was expected to be achieved by The Greatest Of All Time, but it didn’t happen. But it’s definitely happening with Thalapathy 69!

Though things have totally changed after the COVID-19 pandemic, some actors have managed to shine bright with their films in the post-pandemic era. Among all, Shah Rukh Khan was the first Indian actor to earn a cumulative net collection of 1000 crore at the Indian box office with his post-COVID releases. He was later joined by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan. Most recently, Jr NTR entered the 1000-crore club with Devara.

Unfortunately, no actors from Kollywood have achieved this feat. Kamal Haasan is close to achieving the milestone, and he will do it with Thug Life. Apart from him, Thalapathy Vijay is the closest to the 1000 crore mark. He was expected to achieve the milestone with The Greatest Of All Time, but he fell short of 90.96 crore.

For those who don’t know, Thalapathy Vijay has four releases in the post-pandemic era, and we aren’t counting Master here because it was released before the second COVID-19 wave. His first post-COVID film was Beast, which did a business of 131 crore. It was followed by Varisu, and it earned 178.80 crore in India. Leo earned 342 crore, and The Greatest Of All Time raked in 257.24 crore.

Combining all of these, Thalapathy Vijay has a cumulative net collection of a staggering 909.04 crore at the Indian box office post-COVID. So, he needs just another 90.96 crore to amass a total of 1000 crore, and that will be achieved with Thalapathy 69 for sure.

Post-COVID performance of Vijay at the Indian box office:

Beast – 131 crore

Varisu – 178.80 crore

Leo – 342 crore

The Greatest Of All Time – 257.24 crore

Total – 909.04 crore

