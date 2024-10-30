Singham Again is only two days away from its theatrical release, and the excitement is at par. Starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, the cop drama has witnessed a massive growth in advance booking sales in India. Scroll below for the latest box office updates.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Touted to be the Avengers of the cop universe, Ajay Devgn’s film is releasing on November 1, 2024. The arrival coincides with Diwali and a box office clash with Kartik Aaryan‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Advance Booking Update!

There have been huge improvement in the number of screen count. From 393 shows across the nation, advance booking has now commenced in 5888 shows. Singham Again has registered pre-sales of 2.41 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). The ticket sales have also crossed the 70K mark, which is amazing!

Maharashtra is in the lead, with a contribution of 75 lacs gross to the overall advance booking sales. Gujarat (41 lacs gross), Delhi (39 lacs gross) are among others circuits in the top 3 pre-sales in India.

With two more days to release, the numbers will rapidly grow and get into the double-digit zone. It is to be seen how far Singham Again goes from there.

Singham Again vs Fighter

The current war is against Hrithik Roshan‘s Fighter, which clocked in 8.60 crores gross and scored one of the highest pre-sales for a Bollywood movie in 2024. Ajay Devgn & Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer will need to improve by almost 256% to achieve that mark. The last two days are indeed the most crucial at the box office.

Trend against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Singham Again is currently behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has clocked in pre-sales of 3.34 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) as of 1 PM today. However, it is to be noted that the full-fledged advance booking of the cop drama began today, and it is performing fantastic considering that factor. It is to be seen whether the tables turn ahead of the release day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Salary Growth: Taking For 11K For A Cancelled Film To 908991% Increase For Singham Again – It’s Been A ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ Journey For Bebo!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News