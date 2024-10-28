Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already picked up pace at the box office ticket window with the partial commencement of the advance booking. In fact, the film started to book tickets at a good pace, taking full advantage of the absence of its competitor, Singham Again! While Ajay Devgn’s film arrives on the same day – November 1, it did not start the advance booking as early as BB 3.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 VS Singham Again BMS Battle

Since the advance booking for BB 3 commenced early, it received good traction on the booking websites, which has helped it gain a good edge over Ajay Devgn’s film. In fact, Kartik has glided over Ajay’s Cop Universe biggie by a slight margin.

BB 3 BMS Interest

Currently, BB 3 has almost 620.9K interests on BMS, on October 29, 12.10 AM. In fact, the film has still booked 1.2K tickets in the last hour at this time, with an upward trend on the app. The threequel stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, along with the regular cast of the franchise.

Singham Again BMS Interest

Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe Biggie starring Ajay Devgn has garnered 525K interests on BMS till October 29, 12.10 AM. The film has now commenced the advance booking and it will soon pick up place. So while Kartik Aaryan has managed a slight 9% higher interest on BMS, BB 3 might be aware that Aa Rahi Hai Police and this difference would soon vanish!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 VS Singham Again’s Anticipation

On IMDb’s list of the most anticipated films of 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has almost 34% votes and has claimed the second spot, while Singham Again rules at number 1 with 49.4% votes.

