Rohit Shetty has accumulated all the star power of Bollywood into one single film, which is called Singham Again, and is all set to arrive in the theaters on November 1. The film would be a full-fledged peek to an Avenger inspired film coming from the Indian Cinema. Taking inspiration from the roots of Ramayana, this new offering from the Cop Universe will also include Salman Khan in his Dabangg Avatar.
The upcoming film from the Cop Universe is the third in the Singham franchise and fifth in the Universe. This Universe includes three major cop worlds – Singham with Ajay Devgn, Simmba with Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar!
With Singham Again, Deepika Padukone enters the Cop Universe with her own world, and Tiger Shroff enters as a young Cop. Together, the four Cop Universe films stand at a worldwide total of 1050 crore. Before Singham Again arrives, here is a guide on how to watch the Cop Universe films chronologically and where to watch them.
Trending
Singham
- Release Date: July 22 2011
- Box Office India: 100 crore
- Box Office Worldwide: 151.27 crore
- IMDb Rating: 6.8
- Where To Watch: Prime Video
- Starcast: Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj
What Is It About
A truly honest police officer is transferred to a town controlled by a gangster he has humiliated. The gangster believes he can use good power to bring down the officer who made him look foolish and weak.
Singham Returns
- Release Date: August 15 2014
- Box Office India: 141 crore
- Box Office Worldwide: 216.5 crore
- IMDb Rating: 5.7
- Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar, Jio Cinema
- Starcast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amol Gupte
What Is It About
Owing to the wrongdoings affiliated with evils similar to black money, an honest but ferocious police officer returns as the Deputy Commissioner of Police with the prospect of wiping out injustice.
Simmba
- Release Date: December 28 2018
- Box Office India: 240 crore
- Box Office Worldwide: 390 crore
- IMDb Rating: 5.5
- Where To Watch: Zee 5
- Starcast: Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood, Sara Ali Khan
What Is It About
Simmba enjoys all the perks of being an amoral and unethical police officer until a life-changing event forces him to choose the righteous path.
Sooryavanshi
- Release Date: November 4 2021
- Box Office India: 195 crore
- Box Office Worldwide: 293 crore
- IMDb Rating: 5.9
- Where To Watch: Netflix
- Starcast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn
What Is It About
DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in India, tries to bring down a terrorist organization with which he has a history.
So what are you waiting for? Just start binging them before you visit the theaters to catch Singham Again on November 1.
For more such details about stars and their filmographies, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section – What to Watch.
Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Ami Je Tomar 3.0 Song Review: Madhuri Dixit Kathak-ing To Vidya Balan’s Bharatnatyam Is Something I Wasn’t Ready For!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News