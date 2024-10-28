Rohit Shetty has accumulated all the star power of Bollywood into one single film, which is called Singham Again, and is all set to arrive in the theaters on November 1. The film would be a full-fledged peek to an Avenger inspired film coming from the Indian Cinema. Taking inspiration from the roots of Ramayana, this new offering from the Cop Universe will also include Salman Khan in his Dabangg Avatar.

The upcoming film from the Cop Universe is the third in the Singham franchise and fifth in the Universe. This Universe includes three major cop worlds – Singham with Ajay Devgn, Simmba with Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar!

With Singham Again, Deepika Padukone enters the Cop Universe with her own world, and Tiger Shroff enters as a young Cop. Together, the four Cop Universe films stand at a worldwide total of 1050 crore. Before Singham Again arrives, here is a guide on how to watch the Cop Universe films chronologically and where to watch them.