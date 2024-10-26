Singham Again: Salman Khan's Dabangg Entry To The Cop Universe Gets Akshay Kumar's Cheeky Approval

Rohit Shetty has set the red carpet to welcome the biggest of the stars to his Cop Universe this Diwali. As Singham Again is all set to arrive in the theaters on November 1, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh are re-uniting along with Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and last but not least Salman Khan!

Salman Khan’s entry in the Cop Universe is one of the biggest highlights and show stealer this Diwali. As Ranveer Singh announces, Akkha Public ko Maaloom hai, kaun aane waala hai, everyone is waiting with their bated breaths to witness the unthinkable!

Salman Khan’s cameo in Singham Again was something that has been speculated about since and has been rubbished and refuted as a rumor quite a few times. But now, it is evidently clear that the superstar is arriving as Chulbul Pandey in Bajirao Singham’s world!

In fact, recently, Akshay Kumar offered the biggest tease to the audiences as he shared a picture of himself sitting with Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Rohit Shetty and captioned it as, “Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein.”

While fans are elated with this quirky yet cheeky confirmation of Salman Khan’s arrival to the Cop Universe, here are three things we already know about his Chulbul entry in Singham Again!

The Dabangg Entry!

Rohit Shetty, at the earliest of the tease, has already hinted that this Diwali Singham will be incomplete without a Hero, sharing a picture of a Scorpio. Fans have been connecting the dots and expect that Salman Khan might arrive in the same Scorpio in the film. The filmmaker’s post read, “SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO. ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi, Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI.”

The Post-Credit Scene

While speculations are rife that Salman Khan will arrive in the film at the climax, other reports suggest that he will have a post-credit scene in the film that might offer a huge peek to the Dabangg x Singham crossover – a massive possibility to explore and explode the theaters and the box office!

The Mystery & The Effort

Rohit Shetty has made every effort to keep this cameo tightly under wrap. In fact, reports suggest that Salman Khan’s cameo in Singham Again will be submitted separately to a selected few members of the Censor Board to maintain confidentiality and ensure that there is no possibility of a leakage!

We are super excited to see what is cooking in the Cop Universe! Can’t wait for November 1!

