The countdown is in the final stage, and we’re all pumped up for a mega clash between Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Interestingly, both are threequels of popular Bollywood franchises and considering the festive season of Diwali, fireworks are expected at the Indian box office. But before these biggies make it to the big screen, they have already amassed a staggering amount through pre-release non-theatrical deals. Keep reading for more details!

Both films have huge potential, but since they’re now locking horns with each other, their box office will definitely suffer. Still, even in a clash situation, they are expected to mint big moolah, and that’s the reason the market players didn’t hesitate to put big money on them. Reportedly, both Bollywood biggies have closed their pre-release deals, resulting in a major chunk of their budgets being recovered.

Singham Again is an important film in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. It is loaded with action-packed sequences, and the entire film has been shot on a big scale. No wonder it’s the most expensive film of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s career, with the budget being reported as 250 crores. However, the figure hasn’t been officially confirmed.

According to Pinkvilla, Singham Again has already amassed a staggering 200 crores through digital, satellite, and music deals against this budget. So, as we can see, the biggie has already recovered 80% of its cost.

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film is reportedly much bigger than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and even Kartik Aaryan has charged a huge 40 crores for it. Including the remaining cast’s fees and production value, it is learned that the biggie is mounted on a budget of 150 crores.

Just like Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has locked lucrative deals for digital, satellite, and music rights. It is learned that the film has raked in 135 crores already through pre-release non-theatrical deals. This means that 90% of the cost has already been recovered.

Combining both, the budget of 400 crores is riding on upcoming Diwali releases. But the good thing is 83.75% of the cost has already been recovered, and it’ll be interesting to see how they perform at the Indian box office.

