This Diwali is going to be full of dhamaka as Rohit Shetty is treating us with his Avengers of Cop universe. Starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, there remains decent buzz around Singham Again. An earth-shattering opening is inevitable, but where will it land among the top 5 highest openers of 2024? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Singham Again is the third installment in the Singham franchise. This one will be a starry affair with the inclusion of Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, among others. The action thriller is clashing at the box office with Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Box Office Collection Day 1

After the underwhelming Cirkus and decent Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty is expected to redeem himself with a blockbuster this Diwali. The initial promos have been received well, and the trailer also received a good response. Given the current trends, Singham Again is expected to gross 50 crores+ on the opening day.

Where will Singham land among the biggest openers of 2024?

As one can guess, Prabhas’ blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD conquers the top throne with an unbeatable 93 crores on day 1 (all languages included). While Ajay Devgn & Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer will remain much below that, it is unsure whether it will also be able to beat Stree 2 on the opening day.

Take a look at the top 5 openers of 2024 below:

Kalki 2898 AD – 93 crores Devara – 83 crores Stree 2 – 64.80 crores (including paid previews) The GOAT – 45 crores Guntur Kaaram – 42 crores

Singham Again will comfortably beat The GOAT, but it remains to be seen whether the word-of-mouth will strengthen enough to compete with Stree 2 as the big day approaches.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan Is 136 Crores Away From An Important Post-COVID Milestone, Likely To Be Unleashed With This Diwali Blast!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News