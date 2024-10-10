Tamil action drama Vettaiyan is enjoying impressive occupancy in theatres. The first release of Dussehra 2024 marks Amitabh Bachchan’s union with Rajinikanth in his first-ever Tamil film. Early reviews have been favorable, and the word-of-mouth is growing. Scroll below for our box office prediction for day 1.

The advance booking sales for the opening day concluded on a fantastic note. TJ Gnanavel’s directorial added 18.26 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to the kitty via pre-sales for day 1. It also left behind Indian 2 (11.20 crores gross) by a considerable margin.

Box Office Prediction Day 1

Taking into consideration the ongoing buzz, Vettaiyan is predicted to open in the range of 36-40 crores in India. The positive word-of-mouth will improve the occupancy during the late evening and night shows. With Durga Puja festivities in various parts of the nation, the spot booking is sure to witness a massive boost.

Despite the humungous numbers, Vettaiyan will fail to achieve one feat – entry into the top 5 highest openers of 2024 (in all languages). Take a look at the list below:

Kalki 2898 AD – 93 crores Devara – 83 crores Stree 2 – 64.80 crores (including paid previews) The GOAT – 45 crores Guntur Kaaram – 42 crores

Will stay behind Guntur Kaaram by an inch

It looks rather difficult for Vettaiyan to surpass the 40 crore mark in the opening collection. This means the action drama will miss out on surpassing Guntur Kaaram by only 2 crores, at minimum.

More about Vettaiyan

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores+. Starting tomorrow, it will face a box office clash with Jigra and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

The supporting cast features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

Vettaiyan was released in theatres on October 10, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

