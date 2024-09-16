Thalapathy Is The GOAT, the Hindi version of Thalapathy Vijay’s second last time of his career – The Greatest Of All Time is performing surprisingly well at the box office. In fact, after 11 days, the Hindi box office of the Tamil film stands at 15.11 crore!

The GOAT Box Office Collection Day 11 (Hindi)

On the 11th day, September 15, second Sunday, the film took a massive jump of almost 150% than the collections registered on the second Friday. The action film earned only 40 lakh in Hindi version on the second Friday, however after a huge jump, it touched the 1 crore mark on the second Sunday!

The Greatest Of All Time Hindi Box Office Breakdown

Thalapathy Vijay‘s film opened at 2.10 crore in Hindi, earning 9.35 crore in the first weekend and 13.5 crore in the first week. The second weekend registered a collection of 2.05 crore at the Hindi box office, making sure that the film stays!

The GOAT > Indian 2 + Captain Miller!

Interestingly, the Hindi version of Thalapathy Vijay’s film has earned more than the cumulative collection of other Tamil films released in Hindi this year – Captain Miller and Indian 2. Dhanush’s Captain Miller was a flop with only 4-crore collection in Hindi, while Indian 2 also tanked with a 5.60-crore collection in Hindi.

The GOAT has earned 15.11 crore, 42% more than the cumulative box office collection of India and Captain Miller! In fact, Thalapathy Vijay is inching towards his last release, Leo’s Hindi box office, which earned 27.17 crore in its lifetime!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

