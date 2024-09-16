Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time has secured a phenomenal jump at the ticket window over the weekend. The film has hit 4 million total in terms of ticket sales, and the craze for the superstar’s second-last film does not seem to die down. At least the numbers are a testimony to the fact.

The GOAT Box Office Day 11 Ticket Sales

On the second Sunday, September 15, the action film that stars Thalapathy Vijay in a double role registered a ticket sale of 142.99K. This is the biggest ticket sales registered by a Kollywood film in recent times. However, the ticket sales for The GOAT is much less than Thalapathy Vijay’s last blockbuster, Leo, which registered a ticket sale of 160.86K!

The Greatest Of All Time Destroys Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja

On the second Sunday, Thalapathy Vijay’s film registered 41% higher ticket sales than Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, which was ruling at number 1 before The GOAT’s arrival!

Here is the ticket sale for the recent Kollywood films on the 2nd Sunday, where The GOAT claims the top spot.

1. The Greatest Of All Time: 142.99K

2. Maharaja: 100.9K

3. Raayan: 92.3K

4. Demonte Colony 2: 48.96K

5. Ayalaan: 29.04K

Needs 3.30 Million To Axe Leo!

The total ticket sales of Thalapathy Vijay’s Greatest Of All Time has hit 4 million total. However, he still needs a whopping 3.30 million ticket sales to axe his own Leo and enter the top 10 list of the biggest ticket sales on BMS by Indian films.

Here are the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films on BMS.

1. KGF: Chapter 2: 17.1 Million

2. Baahubali: The Conclusion: 16 Million

3. RRR: 13.4 Million

4. Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million

5. Jawan: 12.4 Million

6. Stree 2: 10.2 Million

7. Animal: 9.91 Million

8. Gadar 2: 9.80 Million

9. Jailer: 9.21 Million

10. Leo: 7.30 Million

