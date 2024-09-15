Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 3: Recovers 35% Of Its Budget Already

Malayalam Film Industry, amidst all the backlash and ongoing controversies after The Hema Committee Report, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. But it seems like a few right reasons are around the corner with a new release, Kishkindha Kaandham, working like a wonder at the box office. The film has taken a massive jump after a slow start of 65 lakh at the box office!

Kishkindha Kaandham Box Office Collection Day 3

While the mystery thriller opened at 45 lakh on day 1, it took a jump of almost 44% on day 2, bringing 65 lakh on Friday. However, things escalated on Saturday, September 14, when the film took a huge jump of almost 107.69% at the box office, earning 1.35 crore.

After 3 days the Mollywood mystery thriller currently stands at 2.45 crore in India. The film was released on September 12, 2024 and faced a box office clash with Tovino Thomas’s ARM but still it has managed to sail.

Kishkindha Kaandam Worldwide Box Office

The mystery thriller has hit a total of 4.89 crore worldwide in three days with 2 crore overseas gross collection. The film is expected to grow further on Sunday, in fact it has already started growing in Kerala and might deliver surprising numbers over the weekend.

Kishkindha Kaandam Budget & Collection

The film is speculated to be made on a budget of almost 5 – 7 crore, and it has already recovered approximately 35% of its budget in three days with the 2.45 crore collection, ensuring that Mollywood might witness another success story!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box Office (2 Days): Gippy Grewal Starrer Paces Up, Needs Just 2.58 Crores More To Recover Its Budget?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News