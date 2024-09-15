We witnessed the riot when Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Jatt & Juliet 3 was released in June this year. Now, another big Punjabi film has arrived in the form of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di. Starring Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Jasmin Bhasin in key roles, the film was recently released in theatres and is showing good momentum at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed 2-day collection report!

For those who aren’t aware, the latest Punjabi film is the third installment in the Ardaas franchise. The journey of the franchise began in 2016. It was a commercial and critical success, which led to the development of the sequel. The second installment, Ardaas Karaan, was released in 2019. Even this one received a good response at ticket windows and was praised by critics. Now, Gippy Grewal and the team have returned for the third time with the successful franchise.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di released in theatres on September 13, and it opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Considering the franchise value and positive word-of-mouth, it marked a decent start of 0.90 crore. On day 2, it witnessed a jump of 68.88% and registered a collection of 1.52 crores, taking the 2-day total to 2.42 crores net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

Considering the upward trend, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is expected to show another healthy jump today, and there’s a chance of hitting the 2 crore mark. If it happens, the opening weekend will be in the range of 4.40-4.50 crores at the Indian box office, which looks like a solid total.

While the exact number is not known, the budget of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is reportedly around 5 crores. So, if we compare it with the 2-day collection of 2.42 crores, the film has already recovered 48.40% of its total budget and is just 2.58 crores away from recovering the total cost.

