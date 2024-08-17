Apart from being a successful actor, singer, and director, Gippy Grewal has also made a name for himself as a writer in the Punjabi film industry by penning the scripts of films like Ardaas Karaan, Warning, and Manje Bistre. The actor has now revealed that Bollywood noticed his writing talent as well. He was offered an opportunity to work as a writer on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. However, Gippy Grewal decided to pass on the offer for a humorous reason.

Gippy Grewal revealed that when Aamir Khan started work on Laal Singh Chaddha, he searched for a Punjabi writer. The superstar approached the singer for the job himself; however, Gippy politely declined the offer as he was aware of Aamir’s perfectionist tendencies and how he takes so much time to finalize a script. Speaking about the incident at the trailer launch event of his new film, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, Gippy said, “I usually write all my films quickly – within 4-5 hours. Once, Aamir bhai told me that he had started work on Laal Singh Chaddha and that he wanted a Punjabi writer. He also asked if I’d like to come on board.” “Mujhe pata tha ki Aamir paaji bahut time lagate hai (laughs). I told him, ‘Main toh itna accha nahin likhta. Main aapko ek writer de deta hoon’! (I knew Aamir spends a lot of time on a script, so I told him I can’t write that well, but I will arrange another writer for you.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗚𝗶𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗹 (@gippygrewal)

While Laal Singh Chaddha bombed at the box office, it found its audience on OTT after being streamed on Netflix. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij, the film was the official remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump (1994). The soundtracks of the movie, like ‘Tere Hawaale’ and ‘Kahani’, were also appreciated by the fans.

Meanwhile, Gippy Grewal is gearing up for the release of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, which is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 13. The film also stars Jasmin Bhasin, Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi, Nirmal Rishi, and Prince Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film also created a frenzy among his fans.

Must Read: Jatt & Juliet 3 Overseas Box Office Day 13: Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Dethrones Gippy Grewal’s Carry On Jatta 3 To Become Highest Grossing Punjabi Film Overseas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News