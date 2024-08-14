Kangana Ranaut is not only an exceptional actor but also a fearless personality in the film industry. She often takes potshots at other actors and directors, and this time, she has expressed her wish to work with Bollywood’s three Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. She spoke about it at the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Emergency. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Kangana is a multi-faceted woman in showbiz who sat on the director’s chair for her upcoming movie. At the 2024 Indian general election, Kangana contested from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and won the seat. She does not shy away from speaking her mind and thus often lands in controversy for her opinions. Meanwhile, the Khans are undoubtedly amongst the biggest stars of the Indian film industry, and it is every filmmaker’s dream to cast them in one film that will surely shatter the box office.

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency’s trailer was released. The actress directed the film. At the much-awaited movie’s trailer launch event, Kangana shared her thoughts about the three Khans—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. She also revealed who her favorite Khan is, and it is none of them.

As per the Hindustan Times report, the Emergency star said, “I would love to produce and direct a film with all three Khans. And I would also love to show the talented side of theirs, wherein they can act, and also look good. And they can also do something, which is very significant to the society.” Kangana Ranaut added, “I would like to make a film like that. Because I think they are all very talented.”

She then revealed that neither Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, nor Aamir Khan is her favorite Khan; it is the late actor Irrfan Khan. She regrets not being able to direct him. The Emergency star explained how the three Khans contribute to the industry as she said, “What they are doing is… of course, they are adding a lot of revenue to the film industry, and we should be eternally grateful to them. Also, they are engaging with a mass of people, who need that kind of engagement. I think there is a very artistic side to all three of them, which has not been explored other than in just a few films. And I would love to explore that with (them) and so many other actors.”

Speaking of Irrfan Khan, Kangana added, “One actor that I always regret not being able to direct is Irfan Khan saab (sir); he is one of my favorite Khans, and I would always miss him.” Unfortunately, Irrfan passed away in 2020 due to cancer.

About Emergency –

Kangana Ranaut plays the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in this biographical political drama she directed. Ritesh Shah and Ranaut herself have done the screenplay. It also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, and Milind Soman in crucial roles. The movie is set to be released on September 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

For more of the latest Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kriti Sanon Feels Sad About The Backlash Faced By Her Box Office Dud, Adipurush, Says “You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News