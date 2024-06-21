Being a celebrity is not as great as it is made out to be; sometimes, the public nature of it can put you in danger. Actor Anupam Kher was the subject of one such incident. Kher revealed that a robbery occurred at his office in Veera Desai. The thieves stole a massive amount of cash and a negative of a film that has not been released yet.

Renowned Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently suffered a robbery at his Mumbai office. On Wednesday night, two unidentified thieves broke into his office on Veera Desai Road in the Amboli area. They stole a safe from the Accounts Department, which contained ₹4.15 lakh in cash and the negatives of a film produced by Kher’s company. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the police are actively investigating the case.

Anupam posted a video on X, captioning in Hindi, “Last night, two thieves broke into my office on Veera Desai Road and stole a safe from the accounts office, as they couldn’t open it. The safe contained film negatives shot by my company. An FIR has been filed, and the police have assured us that the culprits will be caught soon since CCTV footage shows them leaving with the stolen items in an autorickshaw. May God give them a better sense. This video was shot by my team before the police arrived.” He also tagged the official Mumbai Police X handle.

PTI reports that the police confirmed the thieves also took ₹4.15 lakh from the safe of Anupam Kher’s office. The incident was discovered around 9:45 AM on Thursday when the office staff arrived and found the locks broken.

An FIR (First Information Report) was filed at Amboli police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and a police official said that the investigation is ongoing.

Anupam Kher shared a video of the broken door on his Instagram handle, expressing hope that the culprits would be caught soon. His followers showed concern and support in the comments section.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Tanvi: The Great. In addition, Kher has The Signature, Emergency, Vijay 69, and The Curse of Damyaan, among a few other films, in the pipeline.

