Sequels of many old Bollywood hits are in the pipeline, but they are facing delays for several reasons. More than the positive things, these sequels are surrounded by not-so-favorable reports. One such much-awaited sequel is No Entry 2, which is going to witness a completely new cast. For the same reason, Anil Kapoor was reportedly upset, but now he has spilled the beans. Keep reading to know more!

Written and directed by Anees Bazmee, No Entry was released in 2005. Upon its release, the film received favorable reviews from critics, and it was a major commercial success at the box office. It starred Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly in key roles. It was produced by Boney Kapoor.

Now, after so many years, Boney Kapoor has decided to come up with No Entry 2. However, the star cast will be completely different. Earlier, due to some differences, Salman Khan reportedly walked out of the film, and the film faced a delay. Now, the sequel will go on the floors with new faces, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor.

After Anil Kapoor learned about getting replaced in No Entry 2, he was reportedly upset with his brother Boney Kapoor. In a recent interview with DNA, the veteran actor was asked about the No Entry sequel. He gave an interesting reply by saying, “Ghar ki baat hai, ghar mein rehne do. Usse kya discuss karna (It’s a personal matter, why should we discuss it).”

That was a smart reply by Anil Kapoor; we wish he had been part of No Entry 2!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen turning a host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. The pilot season was hosted by Karan Johar, while Salman Khan turned host for season 2.

