Don 3 Details Out, Inside Pictures Of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sunny Deol’s Next SNGM - Top Trending News

In the latest entertainment news, Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh is set to commence filming in 2025. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has partnered with director Gopichand Malineni for an upcoming epic action film.

In a nostalgic reunion, Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari are collaborating after three decades, sparking speculation about whether it’s for a movie or music video. Chiranjeevi has praised daughter Sushmitha for her web series Paruvu, while Mirzapur fans eagerly await Season 3 as the trailer is unleashed, promising intense drama.

Additionally, Kota Factory is returning with another season, delving into the pressures of IIT dreams, and Bigg Boss OTT 3 has unveiled a fantasy-themed house designed to stir up drama and magic. Scroll down to read all this news in detail.

Farhan Akhtar Confirms Don 3 with Ranveer Singh to Start Filming in 2025

Fans of the action franchise rejoice! Director Farhan Akhtar has finally put an end to speculation surrounding the highly anticipated Don 3. In a recent statement, Akhtar confirmed that the film, starring Ranveer Singh as the iconic Don, will begin filming next year.

This news comes after rumors swirled that the project might have been shelved due to delays. However, Akhtar assures fans that the production is on track and scheduled to kick off in 2025.

Singh’s casting as the successor to Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role generated significant buzz. Audiences are eager to see his interpretation of the charismatic criminal mastermind.

Sunny Deol Teams Up with Gopichand Malineni for Epic Action Film

After the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, Bollywood star Sunny Deol is on a signing spree, aligning with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni for a high-octane action film, tentatively titled SDGM.

Touted as the biggest action film in India, SDGM will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, with Thaman S composing the music. This marks Sunny Deol’s first collaboration with these names.

The film, set to begin production on June 22, 2024, will feature Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. The much-anticipated collaboration has been generating buzz and is now officially confirmed.

Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari Reunite After 3 Decades – Movie or Music Video?

Get ready for a dose of 90s nostalgia! Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari, the on-screen pair who stole hearts three decades ago, are reuniting for a project. Exclusive footage from the set has surfaced online, showcasing their undeniable chemistry and sending fans into a frenzy.

The big question remains: what exactly is this project? Are they filming a new movie or a music video? While details are under wraps, the buzz is palpable. This reunion has rekindled memories of their unforgettable performances and left fans eagerly awaiting more information.

Chiranjeevi Applauds Daughter Sushmitha’s Web Series Paruvu

Chiranjeevi proudly congratulates his daughter Sushmitha Konidela for her successful web series Paruvu on ZEE5. He praised Sushmita and the entire team for creating groundbreaking Telugu OTT content. Chiranjeevi specifically highlighted his brother Naga Babu’s outstanding performance and expressed his eager anticipation for the next season, wondering whether the couple will escape their perilous situation.

Paruvu, directed by Siddharth Naidu and Rajasekhar Vadlapati, explores themes of inter-caste relationships and honor killing, with compelling performances by Nivetha Pethuraj and Naresh Agastya. The series has been well-received by critics and audiences alike.

Fans of the gripping crime thriller series Mirzapur can finally rejoice! The much-awaited trailer for season 3 dropped today, June 20th, promising a ruthless battle for power.

The trailer hints at a season drenched in vengeance and bloodshed. We see familiar faces like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Vijay Varma returning, along with new alliances and betrayals forming in the lawless land of Mirzapur.

Mark your calendars for July 5th, as all 10 episodes of Mirzapur season 3 will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Read our trailer review here

Calling all JEE aspirants and fans of relatable coming-of-age stories! The wait is over – Kota Factory Season 3 is finally here!

This popular series, known for its realistic portrayal of student life in India’s coaching hub Kota, Rajasthan, is now streaming on Netflix. Catch up with familiar faces like Vaibhav (Mayur More) and their peers as they navigate the intense pressure and competition to crack the prestigious IIT entrance exam.

New episodes promise to delve deeper into the emotional rollercoaster and challenges faced by these young students. Season 3 is sure to resonate with anyone who’s ever dreamt big and pushed their limits. So, binge-watch all episodes now and get ready to be inspired! Read our review here

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Unveils Fantasy-Themed House Designed for Drama and Magic

Get ready to be transported to a world of imagination! The Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has been revealed, and it’s unlike anything seen before. Designed by Omung Kumar and Vanita Garud, the house features dragons, two-sided walls, and a bedroom reminiscent of a fantasy theatre.

This season’s theme is all about unlocking a magical adventure. The house is filled with symbolic elements like keys and locks, representing the contestants’ journey of self-discovery. Even the cozy vineyard-inspired kitchen and bridge suspended over a water-printed carpet add to the whimsical atmosphere.

Designer Omung Kumar promises a captivating experience, stating, “We aimed to deliver an experience unlike any other seen before.” Read more

