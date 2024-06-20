Tollywood Box Office Blues: Gangs Of Godavari Vacates Theatres, Manamey Shows Promise, Harom Hara Flops

The Telugu film industry, Tollywood, is facing a box office slump despite a recent success story. Gangs of Godavari, a rural action drama starring [actor name], managed to pull in a respectable 17.78 crore before its release on OTT platforms. However, its departure from theatres has left a void that new releases are struggling to fill.

Manamey Shows Steady Growth, But Can It Fill the Gap?

Manamey, a heartwarming family drama featuring Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty, and Vennela Kishore, is showing signs of promise. The film has seen slow but steady growth, collecting 0.28 crore net on its second Wednesday and bringing its domestic total to 14.95 crore (gross 17.64 crore). Overseas markets have added 2.1 crore to the pot, pushing Manamey’s worldwide total to 19.74 crore. While this is a positive trend, it remains to be seen if the film can garner the wider audience needed to truly revitalize the box office.

New Releases Like Harom Hara Disappoint

Unfortunately, the industry’s current woes are highlighted by the underwhelming performance of new releases. Harom Hara, starring Sudheer Babu, released on June 14 with high hopes but has only managed a meagre 0.47 crore on its sixth day, resulting in a disappointing net India total of 4.72 crore. This lacklustre performance reflects a broader trend. Recent releases like Satyabhama (2.58 crore lifetime collection), Bhaje Vaayu Vegam (5.5 crore lifetime collection), and Gam Gam Ganesha (4.79 crore lifetime collection) have all underperformed commercially.

Telugu Audience Craving Fresh Content

There’s a clear demand for fresh and engaging content to entice audiences back to theatres. Manamey, while showing some promise, hasn’t quite captured a wider audience. Harom Hara’s underwhelming performance further emphasizes this point. The onus now falls on upcoming releases to revive the box office. Tollywood eagerly awaits films that can spark renewed interest and break the current slump.

