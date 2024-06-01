Three new films will compete at the Tollywood box office this weekend: Gangs of Godavari, starring Vishwak Sen; Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, starring Kartikeya; and Gam Gam Ganesha, starring Anand Deverakonda.

These releases are crucial for the lead actors striving for success at the Tollywood Box Office. Vishwak Sen aims to enhance his standing as a mass hero with Gangs of Godavari, while Anand Deverakonda seeks to capitalize on his previous hit, Baby, and avoid being labeled a one-hit-wonder. Kartikeya, whose last film, Bedurulanka 2012, had a lukewarm reception, hopes to make a mark with Bhaje Vaayu Vegam and carve out a space for himself in the industry.

All three Tollywood films have been heavily promoted, generating anticipation among audiences. While each film has its own unique appeal, none are expected to overshadow the others completely. Positive word-of-mouth could potentially propel all three to success.

After a lull in major releases due to elections and the IPL, moviegoers are eagerly awaiting new cinematic experiences. The battle between Gangs of Godavari, Gam Gam Ganesha and Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is sure to attract audiences, as they are excited to see which one will satisfy their cravings the most and potentially become a surprise hit.

Gangs of Godavari is an action drama written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film stars Neha Shetty and Anjali in lead roles. On the other hand, Gam Gam Ganesha is written and directed by Uday Shetty. It is a crime comedy involving different threads that all converge at the end.

Finally, Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is an action entertainer directed by Prashanth Reddy. The movie has Iswarya Menon in the lead role along with Rahul Tyson, Tanikella Bharani, Ravi Shankar and others.

Must Read: OG Box Office: Pawan Kalyan’s Biggie Is A Big Risk Due To Its Exorbitant Cost?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News