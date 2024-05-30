Pawan Kalyan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Tollywood. On several occasions, we have seen the crowd pulling ability of the actor. Just a one good script and the actor will set the box office on fire by fetching some crazy numbers. One such film that carries an immense potential to be a blockbuster is OG. However, the kind of budget it is dealing with, the magnum opus seems to be in a bit risky zone. Keep reading to know more!

Most expensive film in Pawan Kalyan’s career!

For those who don’t know, the upcoming action thriller is directed by Sujeeth, who has already helmed a big-budget film like Saaho. Talking about the producer, RRR fame DVV Danayya is spending a mammoth budget to pull off a big-screen extravaganza. Earlier, it was learned that Danayya is spending half of RRR’s budget on Pawan’s film.

While the exact number is not known, reports suggest that OG carries a cost of a staggering 250 crores, which makes it the most expensive film in the career of Pawan Kalyan. In the entire Tollywood, it’s one of the most expensive projects ever made. Pawan and his fans will definitely proud of this feat but from the box office perspective, the magnum opus could face a challenge.

Limited market of Pawan Kalyan

No doubt Pawan Kalyan is a big name in Tollywood, making him a strong force in the Telugu speaking states. However, outside these states, the reach of the actor is very limited. There are some pockets where Tollywood’s big-screen entertainers enjoy good footfalls but those pockets are again very limited in numbers and they won’t fetch a big collection at the Indian box office.

Considering the reported cost of 250 crores, OG will need a strong support from other dubbed versions apart from the original Telugu version. Speaking about the current situation, Pawan Kalyan’s Hindi market is negligible and even in other languages, there’s hardly any pull.

Pawan Kalyan is yet to hit the mark of 150 crores net with his films at the Indian box office, so OG’s cost of 250 crores and its theatrical breakeven is truly a matter of concern.

