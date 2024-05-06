Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular Tollywood stars and also a politician. The actor is the President of the Jana Sena Party. Kalyan started acting in 1996, and his political career began in 2008. The Attarintiki Daredi star is completely into work mode now that it’s election time. Recently, the South star made a revelation and mentioned Shah Rukh Khan’s name in his statement.

Currently, Pawan Kalyan is busy contesting the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. In a media conference, he talked about the hope he has with his party’s alliance with two other prominent political parties. The Vakeel Saab star told the media that his intention for work was never to earn just money. Pawan revealed that twenty years ago, he said no to a cola brand endorsement after learning how it badly affects the health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawan Kalyan (@pawankalyan)

Pawan Kalyan On His Beliefs

South star Pawan Kalyan revealed that the cola brand offered him more money than Shah Rukh Khan. “Although I was offered a larger sum of money than Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to continue endorsing the cola brand, I declined the offer. If I prioritized money over my belief system, I would have publicly supported numerous brands and accumulated greater financial resources,” the actor said.

Pawan Kalyan in Ustaad Bhagat Singh First Look Promo

The report by the Telugu cinema web portal further mentions that Pawan is currently fighting for 21 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, through his party’s alliance with two other political parties, he’s fighting for two Lok Sabha seats. On the work front, his upcoming releases are The Call Him OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will soon start filming for Sujoy Ghosh’s film, reportedly titled ‘The King’. The film also stars Suhana Khan.

Must Read: Pushpa 2: As Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ Song Gains Massive Views, Makers To Drop This Suprise Soon?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News