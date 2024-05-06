Veer Zara 2.0 In the Works? Preity Zinta Wants To Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan But Has This One Condition!

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s onscreen duo are responsible for creating magic movie after movie. Be it their tussling relationship in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, or be it their adorable banter in Kal Ho Na Ho, PZ and SRK have one of the best chemistries in our opinion. However, one of the most defining movies together is Yash Chopra’s Veer Zara. That movie defined music, romance, and heartbreak for an entire generation. But is there a Veer Zara 2.0 in the works? Preity Zinta’s latest response to collaborating with SRK has fans in a frenzy. Here’s the truth behind the rumors!

Preity Zinta was the darling of the early 2000s, spreading her charm with her infectious smile and bubbly personality. Zinta has been a monumental artist, working in cinema-defining movies like Lakshya, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more. Over the years, she has been crowned as one of the best rom-com heroines to come out of India. Even though her chemistry is palpable with all leading stars, her artistic and emotionally vulnerable connection with Shah Rukh Khan is unlike anything else.

Preity and Shah Rukh often support their teams on the cricket ground, and fans have been waiting for a Veer Zara reunion on the cricket field. Still, Zinta recently revealed that she is also open to a silver-screen reunion.

The owner of Punjab Kings is very active on the social media site X (Formerly Twitter) and often engages in Q&A with fans. One question in particular and Zinta’s response to it are creating a major stir. A user asked Preity, “Mam, when will you and SRK do a film together? #pzchat.”

Without missing a beat, Preity responded, “When we get a mind-blowing script together that only he and I can do, then I gotta wait.”

When we get a mind blowing script together that only him and I can do ❤️ Till then gotta wait. https://t.co/BpQBdJWLMy — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 6, 2024

Preity Zinta’s response has made fans of the Shah Rukh-Preity ship very happy. And they are eager to see the two share the screen in whatever capacity they can. While she wants to work with SRK, she wants to work on a script that focuses on him and her, and we agree.

While we can dream the distant Bollywood dream, the two are busy right now cheering and focusing on their IPL teams. Shah Rukh owns Kolkata Knight Riders, which is on a winning spree. On the other hand, Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings also played a very strong innings, with a mix of wins and losses.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Jawan, which broke multiple records. Preity Zinta was last seen in a 2020 episode of ABC’s hit series Fresh Off The Boat.

