The internet had a field day when a viral picture turned into a classic case of mistaken identities. Killers Of The Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone was mistaken for Preity Zinta after a picture of the actress went viral. People vouched that they were long-lost sisters.

The internet could not help but point out the astonishing similarities between the two actresses. However, the two do not look the same at all, and it was just the camera angle and the profile that created this confusion.

The picture was shared by a social media user who wrote, “I’ll fight anyone who says this isn’t Preity Zinta.” The picture of Lily Gladstone went viral in a few seconds amongst Indian fans. While some could not help but notice the similarities, others were plainly confused.

Reacting to the picture, a user wrote, “Lmao, I stopped scrolling thinking it was Preity Zinta. Checked the name on the original post and saw I was wrong. Then, I checked your tweet and started laughing.” Another comment read,”@realpreityzinta, do you recall going to the Kumbh Mela with your family?” A third user asked, “There was a time when Bollywood movies were made on siblings being separated during the mela!”

However, many maintained the fact the two actresses do not look the same at all. A comment read, “Make her smile, and we’ll know,” hinting at Preity Zinta‘s dimples being her assets. Another comment read, “She has the Lara Dutta look too,” hinting that it is just the profile and the camera angle.

Another confused user reacted, “My first thought was, what is Preity Zinta doing on my timeline suddenly.” People even had hilarious names for the Killers of the Flower Moon actress. Some called her Pritam Singh, and some called her Zreity Pinta.

While Lily Gladstone does resemble Preity Zinta here, we present another picture of the actress for clarity.

Killers of the Flower Moon Actress Lily Gladstone

The actress shot to fame this year with Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and others.

Meanwhile, here is another picture of Preity Zinta just for some plain comparison!

