Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most accomplished actresses in Bollywood. She has given several memorable performances in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Chameli, Jab We Met and many more. However, more than her films, she made headlines for her brutal, honest, outspoken, straightforward statements.

Today Kareena has become much calmer and learned to be quiet. But back in the day, the scenario was totally different. It all started when Kareena was a newbie in the industry. She had a tiff with several actresses then, including Bipasha Basu, Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karan Johar, the head of Dharma Studios, first proposed Kareena Kapoor Khan for the part of Naina Catherine Kapoor in the early 2000s. Karan later cast Preity in part. However, for an undisclosed reason, Bebo did not like it. Then, things started to go really bad.

Due to Preity accepting the role, Kareena started to ignore her. Kareena actually made shocking comments during her appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan in season 1, saying that she was sorry for not doing Kal Ho Naa Ho and had apologised to Karan. She also disclosed their strained relationship with Preity Zinta.

Preity Zinta’s comments about celebrity kids receiving unfair advantages, which Kareena found offensive, made matters worse. As per the IBTimes report, Kareena said, “She said something about me, and I retaliated…There was probably some misunderstanding that she wasn’t interested in clearing up. That’s fine by me because she’s nowhere in competition with me.”

Preity further disclosed that Kareena only greets her when Karan (Johar) is around. This did not sit well with Kareena. She retaliated by saying, “Let her think what she wants to think. She is my senior, so next time, I shall go up to her and say ‘Hi’.” This was the final blow to the cordial relationship that the two shared. And since then, we could never see Kareena or Preity together again.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Blasts “They Bully, Harass & Kill Those…” As She Backs AR Rahman’s Old Remark On Bollywood “Gang Working Against Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News