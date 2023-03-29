Bollywood is all about link-ups, breakups, and a lot of rumours but we have to admit that it has given us many fairytales. We have seen celebrities meeting on the sets, falling in love with each other, and getting married, which has definitely restored our faith in love. Well, it seems we might soon get to know about another love story. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda was spotted blowing a flying kiss to his rumoured girlfriend, Suhana Khan. Scroll below to read the details below!

Recently, SRK’s dotting daughter Suhana attended Tania Shroff’s birthday bash. Apparently, Agastya was also present there, and the duo was spotted together. The video has now gone viral & fans are assuming that something is brewing between them.

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, Suhana Khan can be seen leaving the venue as she attended Tania Shroff’s birthday bash. She was accompanied by Tania, her actor boyfriend Ahan Shetty and Agastya. In the clip, Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards the car. Interestingly, Agastya, who was standing nearby, helped Suhana to her car. Both had a brief conversation, following which she waved at him, and Agastya was quick to blow her a kiss and then closed the door of her car. As soon as the video went viral, many said that media should not invade the personal space of celebrities and their kids, especially when they are spending time with their loved ones.

Checkout the video below:

For the unversed, as per a report in Hindustan Times, Suhana Khan’s relationship with Agastya was confirmed earlier this year. It was reported that Agastya had introduced Suhana as her partner to all his family members during the Christmas brunch last year.

