Filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the most talked about celebrities in Bollywood. Whether it is his controversial talk show or movies, Karan never misses when it comes to making headlines. However, it is his love life that his fans are mostly interested in. Despite being open about his sexuality, Karan Johar once revealed that he fell in love with Twinkle Khanna.

For the unversed, Karan and Twinkle have been friends since childhood. The two even went to the same boarding school and share a great bond since then.

Even though how much he is interested in talking about others’ love lives, Karan Johar has been secretive about his own. However, he did once openly confess his love for Twinkle Khanna and added she is the first and only woman who he fell for.

As per News18, During the launch of Twinkle Khanna’s book, Mrs Funnybones, in 2015, Karan Johar took the stage to praise the Badshaah actress. Confessing his love for Twinkle, Karan said, “She has the rare distinction of having played such a significant role in her life’s history, that she made me fall in love with herself, a woman for the first and only time in my life.”

However, the filmmaker, later, on his show Koffee With Karan, mentioned that he “thought” he loved Twinkle Khanna for a while.

During the 2015 event, Karan Johar also revealed that he offered Tina’s role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Twinkle but she broke his heart by rejecting it.

Twinkle Khanna made her Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat. She went on to play various roles in Hindi movies and bid her adieu to acting after tying the knot with Akshay Kumar in 2001. Khanna is now an author, film producer and columnist.

