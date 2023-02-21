Ranbir Kapoor, who is known for his eccentric performance in big Bollywood movies has given a statement that has created controversies. The 40-year-old actor has been a recipient of several awards, including six Filmfare Awards. As Ranbir is expecting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor, the actor has been on a promotional spree. Along with that, audiences are expected to see what the new on-screen pair will bring with their upcoming release.

While talking about his early school days, Ranbir once recalled an incident of how he and his friends would look at their teachers in the classroom. Read on to find out more about what happened.

While appearing at Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat show, Ranbir Kapoor showed his mischievous sight to the world. When asked about how a teacher alleged to him that he used to watch her below the chair. The Rockstar actor denied the allegation and said, “Maine sirf dekha hai. Na maine haath lagaya. Dekhna Crime nahi hai sir, ye aap kisi bhi law kitaab me dekh lo”

The video from the episode has been cut and posted on Instagram with sigma music. The video posted by enough internet for tonite has reached over 39.8k views and has over 1700 likes. Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by enough internet for tonight (@enoughinternetfortonite)

While reacting to the video, a user commented, “This who Alia married?” Another added, “Lol exactly why beating should be permissible in schools. 💀”

“Justify Kyun Kar Raha Hai?”, added another.

A user questioned, “and nobody dragged him for all the shit he spoke???” Another commented, “

Bachpan se toxic hai 😂”.

The video showed that audiences applauded the remarks by Ranbir. While reacting to the audience, a user wrote, “The people cheering for him are the same ones who think brahmastra earned 800 crores with empty theatres☠️”

Let us know what do you have to say about the remarks given by Ranbir Kapoor.

