Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla drinking the same rum and enjoying shooting – wow, who would have known that! Saurabh Shukla is one of the most versatile actors who have excelled in comedy and dark characters and have also worked with Ranbir Kapoor quite a few times- Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos and Shamshera. Now, in a recent media conversation, Saurabh shared a hilarious anecdote from the time of shooting with Ranbir Kapoor and drinking rum. Want to know about it? Scroll below to read!

While Ranbir and Saurabh’s companionship is quite the talk of the town, the former worked with Nagarjuna in Brahmastra, and it also became huge in Bollywood. For the unversed, Saurabh is quite a drinker, and his favourite drink is Old Monk and coke -“easily available and cheap”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest episode of Unfiltered By Samdish, Saurabh Shukla opened up about the time when Ranbir Kapoor offered him an expensive rum while shooting in Leh (allegedly for Shamshera). Talking about it, he shared, “I have had a rum which costs Rs 30,000 a bottle. Woh mujhe Ranbir Kapoor ne pilayi thi, usko Nagarjuna ne pilayi thi. It wasn’t a full bottle, a quarter was not in it when Ranbir had opened it.”

Going further in the conversation, Saurabh Shukla revealed that day he and Ranbir Kapoor drank a lot even after that expensive rum got over. After emptying that bottle, they further drank Old Monk. Revealing the incident, he said, “No, as in, he must have drank from it. I was in Leh so he asked me, ‘Sir what are you drinking?’ I said Old Monk, so he said I will make you drink this. Dono ne khoob pi. But then it got over, so he said, ‘Sir thodi kam pad gayi’. Then I asked him if he will have Old Monk, he said yes and then maine usko Old Monk pilayi.”

For the unversed, even after being a veteran actor, Saurabh Shukla has been a very underrated actor. He mentioned in the interview with Samdish that he wants to see himself more on the screens, and for that, he is working on it.

Well, did you know about this little drinking incident between Saurabh Shukla and Ranbir Kapoor? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Media Portal Saying She’s ‘Jealous’ As Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress: “Bikau Mafia PR Se Jealous Or Mad Bolke Discredit Kardo…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News