Kangana Ranaut is back at it, taking digs at Bollywood stars. As most know, the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 took place in Mumbai last night and Rekha, Tejasswi Prakash, Varun Dhawan amongst others were felicitated. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the best actors and that didn’t go well with the Queen star who slammed the ‘nepo mafia’ or snatching awards from deserving actors. Scroll below for details!

Well, it isn’t hidden that Kangana does not like most of her contemporaries. Although, she surely admires a few members like Swara Bhasker, Ankita Lokhande, Salman Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Anupam Kher and some others but that’s about it. Mostly, anybody related to Karan Johar is a thumbs down for the actress as she puts them into the ‘nepo gang.’

As the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 were announced last night, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Awards season is here and nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent. Here’s a list of some of those who displayed volcanic artistic brilliance and owned 2022.”

Check out the list of deserving winners this season as per Kangana Ranaut below:

“Best Actor -Rishab Shetty ( Kantara)

Best Actress-Mrunal Thakur ( Sita Ramam)

Best director– SS Rajamouli ( RRR)

Best supporting actor– Anupam Kher ( Kashmir Files)

Best supporting actress– Tabu ( Drishyam 2/Bhool Bhulaiya)

Bolly awards are a big sham … when I get some time from my schedule I will make a list of all those I feel are deserving … thanks,” Kangana Ranaut concluded.

Well, there’s no denying that Mrunal Thakur did a great job in Sita Ramam, but Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi was an exceptional act too! Similarly, Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra was praised by audiences all over, thus the massive box office numbers.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

