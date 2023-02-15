Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were one of the TV’s most adored couple onscreen and off-screen. As their publicised relationship came to an end, Ankita married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. On the other hand, SSR soon became Bollywood’s promising star until his sudden demise in 2020.

As their love affair was one of the most talked about relationships in the town, SSR and Anita, both were madly in love and wanted to settle together. In a recent interview, the actress talks about not losing hope post separating from Sushant, and finding a way to love again. Read on to find out what she has to say!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ankita Lokhande was in conversation with Bollywood Bubble where she touched upon her previous relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Though Ankita ‘never rejected love’ she reveals she never lost hope in love. She says, “After whatever happened, and after two years, mera kabhi pyaar par se vishwas nahi utha. I was so confident that I am made for this. There is a guy for me who will come, who will fulfill my dreams, who will give me that wedding.”

As the Pavitra Rishta actress was confident about love, she could never love. She adds, “Main kabhi pyaar ko reject nahi kar payi. I always had this feeling that yes there is someone for me. I think mera joh existence hai woh love hai. And that’s what I feel”

Later in the conversation, Ankita also talked about her husband and how he fulfils all her dreams. She adds, “He is in my life and he is fulfilling my each and every dream of mine. I think the way he just loves me, I just love it. I don’t know ek comfort hai hum dono ke beech bohot jyada”

After the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his ex, Ankita Lokhande was seen on multiple occasions talking about her bond with the actor. Even after the breakup, the ex-couple never had any bad feelings towards each other and were on talking terms!

For more stories, follow koimoi.com

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Beats Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With 2 Million Likes, Fans Slam Naysayers: “Few People Questioned His Fanbase…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News